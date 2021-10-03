Bigg Boss 15: This video of Jay Bhanushali’s daughter missing him will leave you teary-eyed!

New Delhi: Renowned TV actor Jay Bhanushali has entered the most controversial show Bigg Boss 15 on Saturday night during the grand premiere episode and his daughter Tara has started missing him already.

On Sunday, a video has gone viral on social media where Tara can be seen searching for her father all over the house. Tara can be heard saying, “Papa, papa,” and adds, “Nahi hai papa,” when she can't find him.

Her mom, Mahhi Vij also asks her “where is papa?” but she stops Tara as she is about to take the staircase, searching for Jay. She then reminds her that they watched him on TV last night and the little continuously says, “Papa chahiye’ without listening to anything else.

The video has gone viral on social media with fans loving the innocence of little toddler and her affection towards her father.

The video was shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his social media handle.

For the unversed, Jay Bhanushali became the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house. Apart from him other contestants who made their way include- Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff and Simba Nagpal among others.

This year’s theme of the show is a jungle and the contestants will get a survival kit for the initial days and will have to manage everything on their own.

You can catch episodes of Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9:30 pm; as every season Salman Khan will feature on the show and interact with the contestants on weekends.