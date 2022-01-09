BB15: ‘Umar Riaz was evicted because of extreme aggression’ says Gauhar Khan, targets Karan Kundrra too

New Delhi: Amidst speculations about whether Umar Riaz will be evicted during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’episode, twitter trends and celebrity tweets indicate that the Bigg Boss 15 contestant has been evicted from the house due to his aggressive behaviour. While ‘Public Winner Umar Riaz’ is trending on Twitter, celebrities like Gauhar Khan, Karanvir Bohra, VJ Andy, Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz have tweeted for Umar.

Supporting the eviction of Umar Riaz, Bigg Boss 7, Gauhar Khan, replied to a tweet that was upset over Umar’s eviction. “Sorry to say, but he was evicted because he was extremely aggressive. Not once but on many occasions. I’m surprised he wasn’t evicted before. Karan has been extremely aggressive too. What’s actually unfair is that multiple chances are given to many offenders. It’s a mental game,” wrote Gauhar in response to, “Umar was a clear winner. Is that why he was evicted? Public winner Umar Riaz.”

Sorry to say , but he was evicted because he was extremely aggressive. Not once but on many occasions. I’m surprised he wasn’t evicted before .Karan has been extremely aggressive too . What’s actually unfair is that multiple chances r given to many offenders. It’s a mental game. https://t.co/oKvZ3Zhdbk — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 8, 2022

Various other celebrities however supported Umar Riaz. “This is shocking @realumarriaz got evicted... don't know the #biggboss agenda, but well played #UmarRiaz,” tweeted Karanvir Bohra. He also tweeted, “Ok, I did notice one more thing, Even though @kkundrra is a dear friend,but in my poll it was clearly evident that the competition was between @realumarriaz & @itsmetejasswi & #UmarRiaz was leading just 3hrs before my poll ended, and then something happened.#saamdaamdandbhed”.

This is shocking @realumarriaz got evicted... don't know the #biggboss agenda, but well played #UmarRiaz — Karenvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 7, 2022

Ok,I did notice one more thing,

Even though @kkundrra is a dear friend,but in my poll it was clearly evident that the competition was between @realumarriaz & @itsmetejasswi & #UmarRiaz was leading just 3hrs before my poll ended, and then something happened.#saamdaamdandbhed — Karenvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 7, 2022

VJ Andy supporting Umar tweeted, “@realumarriaz has won many hearts the world over, and that’s his reward”.

.@realumarriaz has won many hearts the world over, and that’s his reward. PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 8, 2022

Earlier, Umar Riaz brother Asim Riaz and his girlfriend actress-singer Himanshi Khurrana had tweeted in support of him.

“Well played Umar. Love you bro,” wrote Asim. Whereas Himanshi tweeted, “They do what they wanna do .... votes karwao or fir nikal do .... or bash kar karke mental health bhi kharab kar do”. (“They do what they wanna do …. Make people vote then evict the person …. And bash them and ruin their mental health).

It will be revealed in today’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode whether Umar Riaz is evicted.