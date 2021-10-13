Bigg Boss 15 written update: Pratik Sehajpal breaks down, slaps himself after heated argument with Jay Bhanushali

New Delhi: Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 15 shows junglewaasis being provided with another round of opportunity with the task 'Daaku Ka Kabza' to secure their entry inside the main house. As per the rule, if the junglewaasis win, they will get 30 pieces of the pathway. However, if they lose, all the pieces they have with them will also be taken away by the Bigg Boss.

Vishal Kotian becomes the head of 'Daakus' and Tejasswi plays his wife; whereas Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali become their left and right hands respectively. As soon as the task begins, daakus begin blocking the main house people and disturb the 'Mukhya Gharwaale' - Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

In the midst of the task, Shamita succeeds in eliminating Simba Nagpal, thus helping 'Mukhya Gharwaale' secure victory in the first round. Later, she shows her bruises to Pratik Sehajpal which she endured during the task. Pratik begins an altercation with - 'junglewaasis' which results in a huge altercation between him and Jay Bhanushali.

However, Pratik breaks down after Jay Bhanushali hurls abuses at him while defending himself for Shamita's bruises. Pratik, who got an emotional breakdown, is seen hurting himself and crying inconsolably. Karan, Shamita and Vishal are seen trying to console him, however, Pratik says that he is ready to walk out of the show as he can't abuses on his mother.

Afsana Khan also tries to calm down Pratik and says he will always have her support like his elder sister. However, when Donal approaches Pratik and makes an effort to calm him down, he says he advises her angrily not to talk to him when he is angry.

Vidhi Pandya is seen siding with Jay and tells him that when Salman abused Pratik during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Pratik didn't get violent or even react. She says Pratik acts according to the person in front of him.

After fights erupt in the house, Shamita takes a stand against getting violent while performing a task. Karan is seen telling Shamita and Nishant that he will try speaking to Jay about the entire fight. Karan adds that he feels Jay has been holding a grudge against Pratik since the first day.

Meanwhile, love is in the air for Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer with Jay and Simba pulling their legs.

Vishal is seen greeting Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 79th birthday. He revealed that he chose to become an actor only because of Big B and loved watching 'Deewar' in his childhood.

Meanwhile, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sahil Shroff was evicted. Current contestants in the house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Meisha Iyer, Akasa Singh, Ieshaan Sehgal, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan.