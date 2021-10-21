हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15 written updates Day 19: Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal get into physical brawl

Eight contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are nominated - Ieshaan Sehgal, Miesha Iyer, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian. Bigg Boss announces a new task and gives a chance to nominated contestants to enter an illusion room. However, only four people can enter it and the choice depends on the eight nominated contestants to decide as to who shall go inside. 

Bigg Boss 15 written updates Day 19: Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal get into physical brawl

New Delhi: Eight contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are nominated - Ieshaan Sehgal, Miesha Iyer, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian. Bigg Boss announces a new task and gives a chance to nominated contestants to enter an illusion room. However, only four people can enter it and the choice depends on the eight nominated contestants to decide as to who shall go inside. 

Shamita and Nishant have a chat over the nomination and she questions him for his decision to nominate her. She says he too has been pointed by Bigg Boss for not speaking in Hindi and mumbling. She asks him for not naming Akasa in place of her and adds she has started to lose her trust in him. 

Karan Kundrra and Vishal are discussing who should go first in the illusion room. 

Shamita enters the illusion room first. She is given a choice to save herself from nomination by naming someone else on her place. However, Shamita decides to keep herself nominated for the week. 

Karan Kundrra enters the room second. He too is offered a choice to save himself from nomination by naming someone else. However, he too doesn't save himself and keeps himself nominated. 

Afsana enters next in the room. She is given a choice to name anyone other than Karan and Shamita, as they are already nominated. Afsana names Vishal, saying he proved her a liar in front of everyone. Thus, Afsana saved herself from nomination. Vishal later asks Afsana if he was least deserving among 5 nominated contestants - Miesha, Simba, Umar, Ieshaan and him. Afsana refuses to answer him. 

Simba, Umar, Ieshaan and Miesha decide among themselves for not going inside the illusion room. Bigg Boss scolds Umar, Miesha, Simba and Ieshaan for being stupid. As a result, Bigg Boss nominates Umar, Miesha, Simba, Ieshaan along with Karan and Shamita. 

Bigg Boss announces a new task to gain entry inside the main house. Umar-Afsana, Ieshaan-Miesha, Jay-Pratik, Shamita-Vishal are the teams. During the task, contestants are seen getting physical with each other. Karan and Pratik are seen getting into a physical brawl. Jay Bhanushali sides with Pratik and says Karan is wrong here. Ieshaan and Pratik have a fight after he puts water on Ieshaan. Tejasswi is upset with Jay.

Contetants discuss about Rs 5 lakh prize and say they do not want to sacrifice it. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karan KundrraVidhi Pandyadonal bishtShamita ShettyVishal KotianBigg Boss 13Bigg BossNishant BhatPratik Sehajpal
Next
Story

'Bigg Boss 15': Contestants to face prize money deduction to re-enter house

Must Watch

PT8M42S

DNA: Afghanistan's 'Home Minister' Sirajuddin Haqqani honors Talibani suicide bombers