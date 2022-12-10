Bigg Boss 16: Angry netizens call Tina Datta an 'OG Naagin' for again blaming Shalin for her weak game!

New Delhi: One thing Bigg Boss 16 will be remembered for if nothing else, the Shalin - Tina saga, a controversial relationship where Shalin protected her & Tina repeatedly disrespected him.

Last night's episode was high on drama with Shalin being the center of the conversation as Tina was reprimanded for her game by the host. As Tina requested to speak with Salman Khan in private, she was called into the confession room where she again put the entire blame on Shalin for her mistakes in her Bigg Boss journey & called him out. While Salman tried to put some sense into her, the fans have not taken this lightly.

For weeks, the netizens have been calling out Tina for being mean & disrespectful towards Shalin and also many have alerted the latter for being used by Tina for her convenience. Tina has professed her love for Shalin & has also gone ahead & denied it flatly on national television. A day ago, Tina & Shalin has quite an intimate moment inside the house which the same fans are questioning as that is not what you see between two people who claim to be just friends.

Fans have flooded Twitter with their opinions & some of them are hard pills to swallow:

Tina threw Shalin under the bus.. hadd ho gae hai bhae. He is the only one who supported you behind your back lady. No one does that in this show #ShalinBhanot #TinaDatta #BiggBoss16 — Reemz (@SyapaaGirl) December 9, 2022

So Tina again put blamed on #ShalinBhanot behind his back to #SalmanKhan that because of him, her game is being hampered...



Then in that case Shalin is right to evict Tina if Makers gave him power...



Noone should ask his decision reason..#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #SumbulTouqeerKhan — Anubhav K (@Anubhav_Memerz) December 9, 2022

Such a crap women #TinaDatta is.... #ShalinBhanot defending her against everyone while this girl is Backbitching about him



And she say ye mera dost hai... Wahh#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB16 — Bigg Boss _ Khabri 2 (@_Rohit0108) December 9, 2022

Difference between #ShalinBhanot and Tina



Tina - “He disrespects me, I want to take a stand against this”#ShalinBhanot to everyone - “Guys she doesn’t mean it. She means no harm”



HE IS DEFENDING HER & SHE IS ONLY BITCHING ABOUT HIM



SAVE SHALIN FROM THIS WOMAN #teamshalin — Katherine (@katherinewaldef) December 9, 2022

Maybe TinaDutta deserves sympathy but boy



The way she's bitching against him in confession room n he's defending her n again this new boyfriend angle



Kya kattaa bichaare ka



I support #ShalinBhanot #BB16 — Sagar Sawant (@MoveOnLifee) December 9, 2022

Tina is saying bad about Shalin inside confession room to Salman Khan. And here Shalin is defending her against all. — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 9, 2022

Tina is being spoon feed by #SalmanKhan and yet again both blamed on #ShalinBhanot... and portrayed him negative…Kya Sympathy de rahe @BiggBoss makers to #Tina! Still #ShalinBhanot was defending tina outside! #BiggBoss — Er.Yatin Patel (@yatin822) December 9, 2022

The two wild-card entrants have also tried to directly warn & protect Shalin by exposing Tina's game. We hope some sense prevails & Shalin sees people for who they really are!