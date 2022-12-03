Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta becomes the only contestant equally loved by all fandoms

New Delhi: Every season of Bigg Boss brings new controversies and with new controversies begin wars between the fandoms of their respective contestants. While we've seen the most popular and loved contestants getting bashed by the fans of their contemporaries, in season 16 we are witnessing something that has never happened before! Read on to know more!

Contestant Ankit Gupta, who's known for his savage one-liners, unmatched intelligence, and humble nature - a winning combination, has indeed won many hearts just being his real self - unapologetically! The Udariyaan actor has always played in the most unbiased ways and has also fearlessly called out many contestants whenever they went wrong or were unbiased.

While most contestants this season are used to playing in groups, Ankit has maintained a cordial relationship with every member of the house, resulting in every fandom loving him for simply being who he is. Ankit, on many occasions, was seen making profound and thought-provoking statements like he views life as a means to have as many different experiences as possible, and that he wants to enjoy his life to the fullest.

The starlet recently won the title of Entertainer of the Week and even got titled Boss of the house based on an online poll from the official show's channel.