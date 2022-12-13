Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta gets upset with Sajid Khan as he refuses to help Priyanka Chahar Choudhary become house captain

New Delhi: Ankit Gupta’s captaincy came to an end in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Bigg Boss announced it along with a task where the contestants were asked to unanimously decide the five artists who must go to the canvas placed in front of the muses and vote for three of their favourite contenders by sticking their pictures on the canvas one after the other.

During the task, Ankit tries to convince Sajid Khan and asks him to let him go last as the last canvas will decide who will be the captain. But Sajid tells him he also wants to go but his relationships in the house are stopping him. Ankit tells him that he shouldn’t always take his relationships into consideration during a task.

Ankit was trying to convince Sajid so that he can go last and put Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s pic on the canvas. He then tells him that if he doesn’t want to go in order to support them then he should tell them to their face. But Sajid leaves from there and Nimrit becomes the last one to go to the canvas. She votes for Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta and they become the captain of the house.

Ankit is upset with Sajid as Priyanka did not get selected. Sajid and Ankit have always shared a cordial relationship, and it will be interesting to see how this affects their relationship.