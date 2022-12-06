topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta reminds Archana of Christian Grey from 'Fifty Shades Of Grey,' says THIS about him!

Archana was seen discussing with Priyanka that she is attracted to Ankit. Archana and Priyanka were sitting together when Ankit happens to pass from there and the former makes a comment...

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 12:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Archana Gautam was heard telling co-contestant Priyanka Choudhary that Ankit Gupta reminds her of the character Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan, in the Hollywood film 'Fifty Shades Of Grey'.

Archana was seen discussing with Priyanka that she is attracted to Ankit. Archana and Priyanka were sitting together when Ankit happens to pass from there and the former makes a comment that she wished she had someone like him in her life.

Ankit overhears her conversation and says that had they been together he would get drunk every night.

Archana says, "Main bhi iske saath tharki (lustful) ho rakhi hoon".

As Ankit leaves the room, Archana shares with Priyanka that he reminds her of Grey.

She says, "Isko dekh ke na mujhe woh waali picture ki yaad aati hai, woh english waali. 50 Shades Of Grey. Aise he boss hota hai na, mujhe iski yaad aati hai. Meri favourite movie thi woh."

