Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer get into an ugly spat during task

Bigg Boss 16 episode update: Sumbul decides to opt for captainship over prize money, which makes Archana Gautam angry leading to an unsavoury fight. Archana says: "25 Lakh gawa diye."

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 04:43 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be seen getting into an ugly spat amid a task involving the chance to reclaim Rs 25 lakh prize amount in the upcoming episode.

A promo shared on Instagram by the channel, the voice of Bigg Boss can be heard announcing that housemates will have to choose either captaincy or Rs 25 lakh from the lost prize money.

Sumbul decides to opt for captainship over prize money, which makes Archana Gautam angry leading to an unsavoury fight. Archana says: "25 Lakh gawa diye."

To which, Sumbul is heard saying that it has not gone from your pocket.

A furious Archana is heard telling Sumbul: "Tu toh kal chali jaaegi (You will anyway be evicted soon)".

 

