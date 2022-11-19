Bigg Boss 16: Bull crap! Gauahar Khan lashes out at Tina for her disloyalty towards Shalin

New Delhi: Last night's episode of Bigg Boss was quite high on adrenaline for the loyalists.

The entire episode was around the Shalin - Stan incident that ensued last night that involved a near physical attack on Shalin. While Shalin requested a voluntary exit, Salman Khan will today try to put sense into the contestants and will also school Stan for his use of language.

On the other hand, Tina's loyalty towards Shalin is questionable and the fans had a field day roasting the latter for being 'Chalak' and being the real mastermind, trying to keep both her groups happy.

The channel took to social media to share a precap of the episode before it went on air and titled as, 'Tina Ke decision se pada shalin ko jhatka, would this create ghar me ek naya bawaal?

Gauahar commented, 'Bull crap!!! Tina had her eyes shut because of pain, but how could she have her ears & brains shut!'

Gauahar, a winner of Bigg Boss has been closely watching the show & has been recently in support of Shalin.

Shalin has gradually made his way to the hearts of the audiences & has become the hot favourite of the fans who have been extending their support towards the actor.