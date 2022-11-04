'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Shalin Bhanot's first salary will shock you!

New Delhi: It is no secret anymore that Shalin Bhanot came from the small town of Jabalpur like most actors who come to the tinsel town to fulfill their dreams.

Although the actor belongs to a well-respected and illustrious family, apparently Shalin came to Mumbai and accidentally chanced upon acting, before which he'd done some odd jobs in his teenage years to figure out life like most of us.

In an outburst after Priyanka's constant poking & making fun of his medical condition that required him to fulfill his daily protein requirement, Shalin in a wave of momentary anger used Bigg Boss' takiya kalaam which almost every contestant of every season has used at some point, 'Aukaat'.

Shalin immediately cooled down but Priyanka was in no mood to end the topic and taunted him for using the word. After which Shalin confessed that 18 years ago, he made Rs. 90 a day for his first job which involved selling soda bottles of Duke as a salesman fresh out of college and that he has struggled every day and understands the importance of Aukaat.

While netizens can continue to make a big deal of Shalin using this word, it's something we've been hearing for the last 15 seasons. Well, Shalin believes in equal reaction to action, what do you think?

