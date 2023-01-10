Bigg Boss 16 Day 101 updates: Tears, drama, and entertainment scale up as family members of the contestants enter the house!

New Delhi: It's that time of the season when COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' welcomes the family members of a few housemates to the most coveted house in the country. The master of the house has established that housemates are to 'freeze' in their places on command and they must stay unmoved until the 'release' command.

In tonight's episode, the first family member that stepped inside the house after the first freeze announcement is Vahida Tadavi, contestant MC Stan's mother. Both the rapper and his mother burst out in tears when they hug after three long months of living apart from each other. She applauds him for showing courage and making everyone proud. The rapper's on-and-off a rival, Shalin Bhanot apologizes to MC Stan's mother for abusing her son with joined hands to which she advises that they all must respect each other's parents. She reveals that when there's a fight between MC Stan and Archana Gautam, both appear in a bad light to the viewers. She is happy to inform that people admire Shiv Thakare and MC Stan's friendship.

The highlight is when the housemates talk about the rapper's girlfriend Buba, whom he misses very often in the presence of his mother. Stan's mother also teases him for Buba and compliments their relationship in front of other housemates.

While the house is buzzing from the energy that the rapper's mother brings, 'Bigg Boss' announced that all those who have complaints about Archana Gautam can now take it up with her brother Gulshan Gautam, who enters the house after the second freeze announcement. Before hugging Archana, he dances away while she is crying copiously in the kitchen area. It turns out that Archana's brother is just entertaining as her. He goes on to spill all the interesting chronicles of Archana.

After the third freeze announcement, Gurpreet Singh Ahluwalia walks into the house as a proud father of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. At the command of release, she hugs her father, who meets the members of the mandali, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik with great warmth. He gives the Chhota Bhaijaan the biggest hug. When he meets his daughter's rival, Priyanka, he says that he's glad there's another army kid on the show. He even explains to Nimrit how she is doing well but shall play individual now, shall come out and speak up her heart.

The norm for this episode was that housemate whose family members enter the house must rest and their parents must participate in the captaincy task contended by eight nomination-immune housemates. While MC Stan, Nimrit, and Archana rest, their family members bring their A-game to the task for which the garden area is converted into a chicken farm. The contenders are the chickens of this farm and each has a tray allotted to them. The chickens (contenders) must catch grains thrown by non-contenders standing on a raised platform. The one with the most grains in their tray wins the round.

After the first round, Shiv wins with maximum number of grains and rules out Soundarya and Tina. Now, these two will be the sanchalak for three other rounds. Although, Soundarya is not happy with Shiv's decision but she has been ruled out of this week's captaincy for good.

Keep watching the excitement and drama in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, and Make-up Partner MyGlamm every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.