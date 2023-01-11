Bigg Boss 16 Day 102 updates: Tina’s mom mistakes Sreejita for her daughter, Shalin’s mom warns him against Tina

New Delhi: It’s another day at the Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates. The contestants loved ones keep on entering the house, who are watching them closely every day. Celebrating family week, the master of the house welcomes the family members of a few housemates, who can't wait for some parental guidance. The twist is that 'Bigg Boss' has made it customary that housemates must 'freeze' in their places on command and stay unmoved until the 'release' command.

The captaincy task continues and Shiv ultimately becomes the new captain. Nimrit has an emotional conversation with her father and he asks her to play individually. Meanwhile, Archana’s brother Gulshan shares some fun moments with the housemates. After sometime, they leave the house.

The first family member to step inside the house in this episode after the freeze announcement is Tina Datta's mother, Madhumita Datta, who sings ‘Ekla Cholo Re’ while looking for her daughter. She mistakes Sreejita De for her daughter and gives her the warmest hug, but soon realizes that the one she's hugging is her daughter's rival, Sreejita, who appears emotional.

Tina’s mother then finds Tina in the garden area. Despite being frozen, Tina can't help chortling. Her mother says you have done alone what even 10 men cannot do. She then hugs Priyanka and says you have been a true friend of Tina. Tina’s mom clarifies to Shalin that there’s been no fight between your mother and me.

The air of intrigue spreads in the house as Shalin Bhanot's mother, Sunita Bhanot enters the house and hugs her teary-eyed son after three months. She calls Shiv Thakare a rockstar and gently tells MC Stan that she doesn't like seeing him fight with Shalin. Upon hearing Shalin's mother from the living area, Tina, who's in the garden area with her mother, tells her mother to remain cool, knowing that the two have fought about Shalin-Tina's situationship on the 'vaar' stage.

To Tina's surprise, Shalin's mother hugs Tina's mother and is nonchalant about the fight they had. Tina compliments Shalin's mother on her eyes, to which she says, "Look who's talking?" With a bright smile, Shalin's mother advises Tina to not give the wrong signals through her eyes. This was her subtle way of hinting at the mixed signals that Tina is accused of giving to Shalin. Housemates tease Shalin and say that he looks adopted.

After the positive energy brought by Shalin and Tina's mothers, Abdu Rozik's best friend Sul walks into the house. Sul rushes to hug and kiss Abdu, who had been missing his parents even more as the family week unfolded. Meanwhile, Shalin’s mother asks her to beware of Tina and says she is fake.

Bigg Boss plays a video message for Abdu by his father since his parents live in another country and cannot come. Bigg Boss then calls Sajid and Abdu in the confession room. Abdu then talks on video call to his brother Fahad and he shows his house in Dubai.

Tina’s mom says that there is a difference between attachment and love and she should understand that. Shalin’s mother talks to Shalin and Sumbul and says she really misses the bond they shared.

That’s all for today, stay tuned for more updates!