New Delhi: It’s another day at the Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates. With just four weeks remaining for the much-awaited finale, the housemates have witnessed a wild roller coaster on the show. Filled with drama, emotions, and entertainment, the ‘Bigg Boss’ house has turned up the heat with ‘Ticket to Finale Week’.

Every contestant will fight tooth-and-nail every day to secure a place in the final week. Bigg Boss announces the ‘Ticket to Finale week’. For this, Bigg Boss makes Nimrit the captain of the house and gives her the ticket to finale for now. ‘Bigg Boss’ then asks her to read the house rules once again and announces if the rules are broken by any contestant, the current captain will be fired immediately.

With the announcement of Nimrit’s captaincy, Tina, Priyanka, and Shalin are plotting and strategizing to break house rules. The ticket to the finale will be passed on to the captain of the house, so it will be interesting to see if Nimrit holds on to this title or if other contestants manage to dethrone her. Tina says she cannot get ticket to finale in a platter.

Furthermore, when nomination time approaches, the drama intensifies! The housemates are given the 'Nomination ka dal dal' task by 'Bigg Boss'. Each contestant must name the other contestant they want to see leave the house. After stating a name, the contestant must push the opposing contestant into a swamp! Nimrit is safe from nominations since she is the current captain.

Tina and Soundarya get into a heated argument when Soundarya nominates her. Soundarya says Tina and Shalin talk in sign language. Priyanka also intervenes and supports Tina. The contestants who are nominated for eviction as Tina, Shalin, Soundarya and Sumbul.

Shalin and Tina then get into an argument when he says he got nominated because of her. Priyanka tries to sort their differences.

That’s all for today, stay tuned for more updates!