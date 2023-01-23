Bigg Boss 16, Day 115 Updates: Shalin breaks down asking Shiv, Stan to nominate him this week

New Delhi: The ticket to the finale is testing the patience of all the housemates of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Amid everyone’s ambition to win the season, the housemates are offered a chance to snatch captain Nimrit's ticket to the finale with a task that involves the rest of the contestants enlisting the various incidents of violation of rules during her captaincy. This chaotic fight for TTFW will be seen tomorrow.

Since the start of this season, the mandali of the house made the impression that they'll stay united beyond the show, but it seems that it is coming apart as fights are getting frequent among its members. In tonight's episode, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia opens up to Shiv Thakare about her headspace when Shiv and MC Stan are talking to each other. Her complaint is that when the two boys are chatting they don't realize that she’s saying something. MC Stan joins the conversation and Shiv invites Nimrit to share her feelings with him as well. The discussion doesn't go as planned and there's an air of distrust and resentment between the two.

With changing equations in the house, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is seen trying to warm up to MC Stan and initiate a chat with him. Shiv Thakare chalks it up to her wanting to shine in the spotlight of MC Stan's positive journey in the season. The rapper is clear that he has no plans of entertaining her.

The main topic of the day was that Shalin Bhanot has no one to talk to after Soundarya Sharma's eviction. The popular opinions about why housemates don't talk to him are because he has an attitude problem, he is getting karmic payback, and he's playing the sympathy card. In the middle of all of this, Shalin is bothered by Tina's allegations, which are pushing him off the edge of his composure. As a result, he begs Shiv and MC Stan to nominate him so that he can get out of the house. Will his pain be dismissed as acting yet again? It’s not just Shalin, but even Archana seems to be dealing with a massive fit of rage and fear.

Shalin tonight literally cried in front of Nimrit, Stan and Shiv. These three are now spending time with him on the basis of humanity and are not going to nominate him for sure.

In a light moment, Archana takes on the role of a jester yet again. After Tina Datta is commanded to speak in Hindi, Archana wishes that for once she wants the master of the house request her to speak in Hindi. She spits out a series of hilarious English sentences that makes everyone chuckle.

Also, Tina cracks her tooth and is sure that she will have to leave for a medical emergency. She tells this only to Priyanka and none else, the 'Udaariyan' actress starts crying as she hears it. Tina gets called to the powder room where a doctor comes to treat her, let's see now whether she leaves or not.

