Bigg Boss 16 Day 117 Updates: Shalin Gets Into Big Fight With Tina, Priyanka During Ration Task

It's another day at Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates. This week, the house has witnessed a roller coaster of entertainment as every contestant has been battling for a place in the finale. The drama around the same continues in tonight's episode.

At the beginning, Bigg Boss announces an emergency situation arrives in the house. Bigg Boss then asks everyone to pack their things immediately. Post this, he announces permanent closure of Room of 2 and Room of 6. The housemates have to decide the division of rooms according to majority convenience and this leads to an exchange of some harsh words between the Mandali and Priyanka. Priyanka and Tina refuse to exit the room of 4 and be rigid on their thoughts.

Bigg Boss announces a ration task to be held in the garden area with 4 grand stalls and scooters setup that gets everyone’s adrenaline soaring.

In the task, 2 people will be allowed to ride the scooter to any one favorable stall among the four which are divided as Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian, Vegan, and Others. These 2 people can shop only 10 items per round post-Bigg Boss announce their name. In this opportunity, they can only shop for individual items. Shalin is unable to get much chicken while Bigg Boss gives more chicken to Tina. Tina offers chicken to Shalin but it leads to major argument when he declines the offer of returning the favour done earlier.

All the housemates get into fight over this. Shiv and MC Stan argue with Priyanka. Bigg Boss later announces chicken for Shalin as he had exchanged it for soup with Tina earlier. He thanks Bigg Boss and taunts Tina. Priyanka and Tina then go into Archana's room.

Bigg Boss then announces a task for men’s grooming by Garnier. Nimrit is the moderator and Shiv wins the task and gets a hamper. During the task, Shalin says he does not like when Tina and Priyanka spank each other. Later, Archana, Tina and Priyanka get into argument over this. Archana says he spoke ill of me and Soundarya also.

Shalin tries to explain this to Nimrit. However, the girls get further annoyed and say his gestures are very wrong. Shalin then clears it out with Tina and Priyanka.

