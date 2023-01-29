Bigg Boss 16 Day 120 Updates: Shekhar Suman Reveals Inner Voices of Housemates in the Funniest Way

New Delhi: Getting to the top 6 and winning the trophy are the two goals that drive the contestants of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Their ambition to win has led to many fights and in tonight’s episode a huge spat erupts among Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Shiv and Archana accuse each other of having sold their ‘imaan’ for getting ahead in the game. This spat is joined by Priyanka who accuses MC Stan of getting his hands dirty for the game.

While the tension in the house peaks, Archana holds Shalin accountable for slandering two ex-housemates namely Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta as he tries to whitewash his image. They get into a big argument over tarnishing Tina and Soundarya’s image. Archana says that he began a love affair just for the sake of popularity. Archana even says that if he does not like to listen to her jokes then she will not cook chicken for him either. Nimrit says I dislike Shalin too.

After the high-voltage drama, ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’ brings a fun roast segment, in which he captures the inner voices of MC Stan, Archana, Shalin, and Priyanka based on their prior interactions with other housemates in various situations that have transpired. He says a lot has changed since I last came as a lot of people have been evicted. He teases housemates for getting 1 roti for Rs 1 lac and Archana for talking in English just because Bigg Boss calls her.

Shekhar Suman then presents housemates inner voice in a hilarious way. He says MC Stan likes to talk within himself. Archana calls Shalin Bhanot a ‘girgit’ (Chameleon). They again get into an argument over his remarks against women of the house. Priyanka says Shiv gets annoyed very soon. Meanwhile, Shalin acts like he is inviting spirits and tries to scare Shiv and MC Stan.

In the morning, Shalin says Archana does not wake up before alarm. Archana asks Bigg Boss for half an hour of sleep as she could not sleep properly. Nimrit and Archana get into an argument over her sleep. However, Bigg Boss plays alarm to wake her up.

Shiv and Nimrit argue when she says he takes everything in the form of debate. Later, Nimrit says to Sumbul that Shiv does not put any efforts in our friendship. Archana meanwhile discusses about her sleep issues with Priyanka.

