Bigg Boss 16 Day 121 Updates: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Becomes First Contestant to Reach Finale

New Delhi: It’s another day at Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates. At the beginning of the episode, Nimrit and Archana get into a big argument when the latter takes wheat flour for chapatis. Their argument gets further heated up and Nimrit says Archana just like to amp up things for limelight. Archana says you all eat the chapatis cooked by me and yet you are saying things to me.

Shiv also gets into the argument and supports Nimrit. Bigg Boss then calls Priyanka in the confessions room and asks whom she would like to control. She says Shiv because he pretends to be someone else. Similarly, Shiv takes Priyanka’s name.

Bigg Boss then asks everyone to assemble in the living room and announces the remote-control task. In the garden area, there’s a television set that features the contestant and they get the chance to eliminate the person whose cassette they have from the captaincy race by bombing the contestant with a remote control.

Sumbul removes Shalin from captaincy race by bombing his cassette. Shalin says he has never become the captain but she nominates him nevertheless.

Priyanka has Sumbul’s cassette and says that I don’t want to blast which leads to cancellation of the task. Bigg Boss announces that Nimrit is still the captain of the house, hence, she becomes the first contestant to reach finale week.

Meanwhile, Shalin rants to Bigg Boss about not becoming captain and says I just have this sofa on which I’m lying, forget about captain’s room.

