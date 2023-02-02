Bigg Boss 16 Day 124 Updates: Nimrit Breaks Down During Prize Money Task as Archana Tortures her

New Delhi: In the last episode, after the non mandali members of 'Bigg Boss 16' won the prize money task, Bigg Boss announces that the same task will continue today as well. In tonight’s episode, the three members of the mandali (Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan) have to hold on to buttons installed in the garden area for an hour, while they are pulled with a harness. The non mandali members (Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot) are tasked with making them take their hands off the buzzer.

During the task, Archana unleashes her dormant anger from yesterday's round of this task. The rule is that the group who wins the round wins the prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs. Archana, Priyanka and Shalin torture the mandali members. During the task, Nimrit breaks down and things get really ugly when Archana throws detergent, chili powder and turmeric on Nimrit’s eyes. She cries very badly. Shalin also throws detergent at MC Stan.

Bigg Boss gives several warnings to the non-mandali members to not hit the mandali members with a bucket but it continues which leads to cancellation of the task. Bigg Boss then reduces the prize money to 21.8 lakhs for all the contestants.

While the chaos in the house remains constant with the prize money task, emotions rile up among housemates! It starts with MC Stan asking Shalin Bhanot if his brother Shiv Thakare deserves to win. Shalin answers that Shiv deserves the victory more than MC Stan. This doesn’t sit well with MC Stan, who tears up and wonders why Shalin would drag him into an answer that shouldn’t have involved him.

Another fight erupts when Nimrit, Shiv, Shalin, and MC Stan discuss how they would get Rs. 50 lakhs just by holding onto the task for an hour. The discussion becomes a spat after MC Stan taunts Shalin by saying that everyone earns much more than him, but they just don’t show it off. MC Stan tells everyone how every penny he makes it out of hard work and he takes great pride in it. This results from Shalin never missing a chance to tell MC Stan how rich he is. The two already have had a history of fights.

Later in the day, after the prize money task, Priyanka is summoned to the confession room by 'Bigg Boss'. He questions Priyanka about the prize money task and how it went. He particularly probes her views on Archana's game and her way of playing it today. Priyanka opines that Archana’s move of using chicken and fish as distractions led wastage of food. Later Bigg Boss cancels the ration task taunting that they have enough ration.

Towards the end of the episode, everyone names one person who has been most special in their journey in Bigg Boss.

That’s all for today, stay tuned for more updates!