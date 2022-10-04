Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 written updates: Bigg Boss changes nomination rules, fight breaks out between Gautam and Priyanka

New Delhi: It is day 2 at the Bigg Boss house and things have taken quite a turn. The second episode featured rules changes and high voltage drama surrounding nominations and kitchen duties.

The morning starts with the contestants being gathered in the garden area and singing the Bigg Boss anthem. Tina dutta has a fun conversation with Abdu and asks him, "Can I date you? Can I be your girlfriend? You have got amazing cheeks. I love your smile also. Abdu blushes and in reply says 'You look cute'.

The conversation from day carries into the day 2 and Archana and nimrit again exchange words over kitchen related duties. After that exchange, Sajid asks Nimrit to take more strong decisions as a Captain. In a fun moment Shalin throws Tumbul into the pool.

Later Nimrit calls out Shiv for doing Sajid Khan's duties to which he replies and says that he is doing that out of love for the filmmaker. Bigg Boss changes the rule of nominations and the contestants are asked to nominate their fellow contestants without giving any explanation (In earlier seasons you had to give reasons for nominationg somebody).

Everybody partakes in the process except Tina dutta, Manya Singh and Saundarya Sharma who refuse to nominate anybody. The people who gets nominated are Shiv, Archana, Mc Stan, Sajid, Gori and Gautam.

Bigg Boss punishes those three who didnt partake in the nomination process and assigns all house chores to them until his next order. Shalin gets called by bigg boss in the confession room and where he is asked the reason why did he nominate sajid khan to which he says the filmmaker seems disinterested in the show.

Later Gori Nagori goes to the confession room where bigg boss tells her to get more involved in the show. Priyanka gets a earful from bigg boss for giving too much advices to everybody abd should concentrate more on her game. Priyanka cries her heart out after what bigg boss told her. She hugs Ankit and says that she cannot change her personality.

Tina and Manya gets into a heated exchange regarding their chores. When Priyanka speaks up in favour of Manya Singh and informs Captain Nimrit that it is not part of her assigned duties for her to clean the basin, a fight breaks out between Gautam and Priyanka towards the end of the episode.