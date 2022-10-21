New Delhi: It was Day 20th in the Big Boss House and it saw some big changes. At the beginning of the episode, Priyanka, Gautam, and Nimrit can be seen having fun and making noise around the kitchen area pretty late at night, which disturbs the sleep of Archana and Priyanka.

Priyanka, whose sleep has been disturbed, gets angry, and a verbal shouting match starts with all the contestants trying to jutify their side (as to who started it all). Archana joins in. Priyanka swears she will not let anyone sleep at night after her sleep was disturbed.In the midst of all this, Soundarya gets a bit upset with Gautam as she had told him to not get involved in the situation.

In her anger, Archana breaks the cigarette lighter. On the other hand, Priyanka gets into a big fight with Priyanka. Ankits comes in support of Priyanka and MC Stan comes in support of Manya. The morning breaks and everybody is discussing the incident of last night. In a discussion with Sajid and MC stan, Shiv says that Priyanka just needed any reason to start a fight, which she got yesterday. Archana, who is still angry, keeps breaking the rules of the house (to not sleep in the morning) to annoy the captain, Shiv.

This continues for a while, and Priyanka also joins Archana and starts doing things to irritate the captain. MC Stan, in a conversation with Shiv, tells him to take a strong decision and shouldn't fear anybody. Shiv tries to resolve the issues of the other contestants but fails to do so.

Later, Bigg Boss summons everyone in the living room and tells Shiv that he expects the captain of the house to control the situation in a better way and to help him out, he gives him power to punish people (to either lock them in jail or put them under a box). Shiv gives punishment to Priyanka, Soundarya, and Archana, but it doesn't have a big effect.

Bigg Boss again summons the members into the living room and, feeling disappointed by Shiv's captaincy, fires him. In a surprise move, Bigg Boss makes Archana the captain.

The moment of happiness does not last long for Archana as the majority of the contestants make plans to rebel against Archana's captaincy. They steal chocolates from the captain's room. They start to speak in English (which is against the rules of the house).

At the end of the episode, in the middle of the night, Gautam, Nimrit, Shiv, Gori, Tina, and Manya begin to sing and make noise in order to keep Archana awake.