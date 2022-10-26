Bigg Boss 16, Day 25 written updates: Bigg Boss fires Archana from the captaincy, Nimrit and Gautam get into a big fight

New Delhi: It's Day 25 in the Bigg Boss house. The episode starts with Archana and Nimrit having a discussion where Archana starts to repent her position as a captain and asks Bigg Boss to relieve her of her duties. Archana also tries to provoke Abdu to fight with the contestants who nominated him yesterday. MC Stan, who is also there with Abdu, advises him to not concern himself with the members in the house, as it is the viewers who are most important and will save him.

Sumbul and Shalin discuss yesterday's nomination task, and at the end of the conversation, they clear their differences and hug it out. Abdu tells Priyanka that he is upset with her as she wrongly stated yesterday that he (Abdu) doesn't take his own decision, but rather it is taken by Sajid and the people in his group.

Later, Abdu, at the behest of Sajid Khan, tells the camera that if the viewers love him, then they have to get Gautam out (of the game and house) as he had hurt him.

Bigg Boss summons the members to the living room and fires Archana from her captaincy and also explains the captaincy task. As a part of the task, a chair is placed in the garden area, and the first person to run, reach, and sit on it will become the new captain. Its not all, the catch is, the other contenders must either let go of the food and move forward with the captain seated on the chair, or they must choose a ration for the house and remove the captain. This process leads to all the drama and chaos, starting with Nimrit and ending with Ankit.

The task ends without producing a result, which means there will be no captain for the week. The members start to discuss the distribution of rations, which leads to an argument between Shiv and Priyanka. Meanwhile, Gautam, being upset with Nimrit (as she chose to save Shiv during the captaincy task), gets into a fight with her. Nimrit starts to cry and tries to justify her decision, but to no avail. The fight ends bitterly for both Nimrit and Gautam.

At the end of the episode, Archana and Priyanka are having a discussion about Gautam, where Archana tells Priyanka that she feels Gautam as a person is very weak.