Bigg Boss 16, Day 26 written updates: Tina gets upset with Shalin, Nimrit and Gautam sort out their differences

New Delhi: It's Day 26 in the Bigg Boss house. The episode, as usual, starts with the Bigg Boss anthem. At the kitchen side, Priyanka tells Soundarya it was because of her decision at yesterday's captaincy task that there was no milk left today (as Soundarya had let the list of food items go in order to keep Gautam in the race for his captaincy).

In a fun conversation with Shiv and MC Stan, Abdu tells them that he saw Shalin and Tina kissing in the washroom. Abdu guards the phone booth in the house and charges money from housemates to make calls. Nimrit indulges him and pretends to make a call. Meanwhile, Archana and Priyanka get into an argument over kitchen duty. In a discussion with Gautam and Soundarya, Shalin tells them that Nimrit, by hanging out and sitting with the other group in the house, has shown what she truly is and which team she supports. Gautam and Soundarya agree with Shalin's point.

Bigg Boss summons everyone to the living room and explains their task for the day. Sajid explains that the house will be separated into male and female dorms. Members of the guys' hostel will be mischievous, while the ladies' hostel will dress up to attract the boys' attention. Sajid will be the warden of the ladies' dorm, while Archana will be the warden of the boys' hostel. Housemates are also split into pairs. The boys are meant to phone the girls with whom they are connected while evading the wardens.

Sajid tells Archana that he wants Abdu to win this task. Archana wants MC Stan to win the task. The connection pairs are Ankit-Priyanka, MC Stan-Sumbul, Shiv-Gori, Gautam-Soundarya, Shalin-Tina, and Abdu-Nimrit.

Abdu is the first contestant to call following which Ankit, Shiv, MC Stan get the chance. Bigg Boss, on the other hand, instructs girls to do dance practice on their own. The best one may receive a ration from the warden. On the other hand, Bigg Boss announces a body building competition for boys, and whoever wins that may get some food items from Sajid. Shalin wins the task, and for that he receives a packet of Rajma.

Later that evening, Bigg announces the end of the task and also declares that no pair was able to form a connection, and thus no one wins the task. The task instructions also state that in the situation where no one wins the task, Sajid and Archana will be declared winners and will get a special right.

The special right that Sajid and Archana get is the power to allot beds to other contestants. All are once more summoned to the living room, where Bigg Boss assigns Nimrit, Priyanka, Archana, and Tina to convince the male contestants to praise them.

Nimrit wins the task and gets the hamper. Later, in the garden area, Nimrit and Gautam say sorry to each other and sort out their differences. Tina gets upset with Shalin and breaks down after Shalin refuses to praise her. Shalin then tries to justify himself, but to no avail. The episode ends with Shalin and Archana having a conversation where he tells her that he doesn't love Tina and they are just good friends.