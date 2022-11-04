Bigg Boss 16, Day 34 written updates: Abdu becomes the new captain, Salman blasts Shalin over his demand for 'chicken'

New Delhi: It's Shukravaar Ka Vaar, and the host of the Bigg Boss, Salman Khan, is there to clear some misunderstandings of the contestants The episode begins with Salman showing viewers the end of yesterday's captaincy task. Shiv eliminates MC Stan and Sumbul, which leads to Abdu becoming the captain of the house. All contestants dance to the song 'Chota Bhaijaan' and take Abdu to the captain's room.

Tina advises Abdu to listen only to himself while making the decisions and not get influenced by other members' opinions. Soundarya and Gautam discuss yesterday's situation. Gautam, in a conversation with Soundarya, tells her that Shalin's and Tina's relationship is fake and is for the camera, whereas his feelings towards her are not. Abdu sits alone and ponders the duties that need to be assigned to other house members. Nimrit and Shiv discuss the captaincy task, and Shiv says that it was good that he didn't have to eliminate Gori from the task, as she would not have understood the reasoning behind his decision.

Gautam gets upset with Soundarya's behavior. Abdu assigns chores to housemates. Later, Archana cries and gets upset with the Bigg Boss team as she couldn't find her four bags. Bigg Boss sends a letter saying all of Archana`s belongings have been given to her.

Salman clears up the confusion of Archana about her luggage and advises the other contestants as well not to point fingers at Bigg Boss for their every problem. Salman blasts Shalin over his demand for 'chicken'. Contestants play the `galatfaimi ke gubbare` game. Salman congratulates Abdu for becoming the captain.

Later, Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal enter the Bigg Boss house. Janhvi flirts with Abdu. Janhvi and Sunny play a game in which housemates have to dunk each other's faces in ice-cold water. The two contestants who play the game are Nimrit and MC Stan. Salman welcomes Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal to the stage. Janhvi dances to the 'Chikni Chameli' song. The show makers play an audio clip of Abdu, where he is heard saying: "Bahut mazza... bahut mazza hai... bahut mazza... god is the best... seeing everything." Janhvi copies Abdu`s dancing as she lip-syncs to his audio.

The episode ends with Salman asking the audience to tune in tomorrow to see who gets evicted from the Bigg Boss house.