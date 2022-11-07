Bigg Boss 16, Day 37 Updates: Relationships in trouble, Priyanka-Ankit get into fight; Shalin screams at Sumbul for not choosing Tina!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss' today's episode starts with a romantic equation between Gautam and Soundarya. Both get cuddly and romantic in front of the cameras, Soundarya even kisses the actor on his cheek. On the other hand, Abdu and Shiv along with Nimrit and Sajid make fun of the couple.

Nimrit and Priyanka then get into an ugly fight over dinner. Priyanka targets Shiv and for that Nimi takes his side and speaks up. Nimrit calls Priyanka a B**** and the 'Udaarian' actress flips out. Priyanka was pointing out the quantity of vegetables on everyone's plates and on that she targeted Nimrit and Shiv, to this Nimrit replied that her quantity is way less than hers and it is all very petty what she is doing. NIimrit even says that she will slap Priyanka for what she is saying and doing.

Soundarya on the other hand supports Priyanka but Shalin in the other room mocks her. Right at midnight, Shiv, Nimrit, Abdu, Tina and Shalin wish Ankit a happy birthday with a cute surprise. Priyanka expects Ankit to call her as she was doing the dishes then but, he doesn't and the actress is very upset with him.

Shalin on the other hand confirms that Nimrit eats way less and her portions are too small whereas Priyanka has an appetite more than him. Sajid and Shiv then talk about Ankit and how Priyanka is literally overshadowing him, and how he would have been much better if he would have come alone, without Priyanka.

Stan is very low, quiet, upset today and is not talking to anybody. Gori, Shiv, and Sajid all try but he doesn't break. He just says that he wants to go back and doesn't wanna live with fake people. Sajid and Shiv later get into an ugly argument with Gori over her robbing the ration from their room for Soundarya. She openly confronts and says that it is her room too, Sajid then threatens to throw away all the food. Shiv calms the filmmaker and explains to Gori what is wrong and that she should have just asked before giving anything to anyone. Gori then leans towards MC Stan for support but he is still quiet.

Priyanka tells Ankit that she is upset because the person who abused her, an hour later came to wish him on birthday and he was smiling with them. She feels betrayed and sad and says that their relationship has always been 'one-sided...' She even thinks that the surprise was planned only to show Priyanka small and had nothing to do with Ankit's bond with everyone else. Ankit then asks Priyanka to just leave him alone as he is tired of these allegations from her.

Tina explains to Shalin why she does not want a relationship in the house, the actor understands and says it out loud that he and Tina are just 'Good Friends.'

Abdu can be seen calming Nimrit over her feud with Priyanka, their cute bonding is worth your time. Sajid then explains to Abdu in private that Nimrit is committed and he should not fall for her. Abdu then confirms that he loves her but 'not very much!'

Bigg Boss then calls Stan into the confession room and talks him out. Explains to him all that he is confused about and show him a clear view of the house. BB even tells Stan that outside the house, there are more fake people, at least here, some are good for him. BB's ted talk clicks him and he gets back to normal.

Now comes the 'ration task,' and believe me it's a tricky one this week. According to the rules, everyone writes a few items on the board that they want, BB will send the ration for two people at once, but only one person's food will be delivered by one of the housemates... told you it's tricky!

MC Stan chooses Shiv over Gori and Sajid is proud of him. Archana calls Shiv and the group 'sapola' and tells Gori that he will regret his decision soon. Priyanka again jumps in between the argument of Shiv and Archana and it gets ugly between her and the BB Marathi winner now. Archana and Soundarya make fun of Priyanka for jumping in the middle and getting into a useless fight, again.

Gori chooses Priyanka over Archana, on this Shiv taunts the latter for not being able to make a single friend. Priyanka, Shiv, Soundarya and Gautam mock Archana for her 'hum to akele kihelenge bhaiya' dialogue.

Sumbul on the other hand shockingly chooses Sajid over Tina and everyone goes 'Woah...' Sumbul also says that Tina gets 'bossy' in the kitchen, and the 'Uttaran' actress gets super upset! She even counters Shalin for protecting Sumbul. Later. when the 'Imlie' actress comes to clear the air with Tina, Shalin screams at her and says, 'Tum andhi ho, pagal ho, who bimar hai... kya kiya yeh...' Sumbul gets super upset and walks out of the room smashing the door. Tina tries to talk to Sumbul, she says it was her decision, she had reasons and doesn't wanna talk about it. Also, she says that Shalin shouldn't have come in between her and Tina and she will now never ever talk to him.