Bigg Boss 16, Day 4 written updates: Kili Paul dances with contestants on 'Tu cheez badi hai mast', fight breaks out between MC stan and Shiv Thakare

New Delhi: It's day 4 at the bigg boss's house and, as expected, things are starting to get a bit interesting with new relationships being formed and sides being changed.

The episode starts with the contestants waking up from the alarm and singing the bigg boss anthem in the garden. Nimrit speaks up and defends her decision to replace Manya with Prayanka to do housework, which she had made the day before. Gautam agrees with Nimrit's points. Soundarya and Abdu have a fun moment where they both sing and dance.

Archana helps Soundarya with cooking. Bigg Boss says that this season he has taken the role of entertaining the show's audience. He orders MC Stan and Abdu Rozik to engage in a music battle. Bigg Boss makes Sumbul, manager of MC Stan's, and Shiv, manager of Abdu's. The task for them is to get the maximum number of contestants to sign the NOC boards of their respective artists, and whoever wins will get a special right (meaning the manager and the singer).

Kili Paul, a social media sensation from Tanzania, enters the house and makes reels with Mc Stan and Abdu. Abdu sings the song "Chota Bhaijaan" and dances with Kili Paul and makes a reel. After him, Kili makes a reel with MC Stan.

Kili Paul has fun with the other members. He does push ups with Shalin and later all the members dance with Kili Paul on the song 'Tu cheez hai Badi hai mast mast' and after which he leaves the house.

Sajid signs for MC Stan and makes a reel with him. Priyanka signs for Abdu and makes a reel with him. The process continues with each member, but ultimately the pair of MC Stan and Sumbul win. Bigg Boss gives MC Stan and Sumbul the power to change the beds and bedrooms of contestants till lights out, except Nimrit, as she is the captain of the house.

Gautam and Nimrit discuss the loss of Abdu and say that he only lost because of Shiv. Manya and Soundarya get into a heated exchange over a bottle kept on the kitchen counter. Later, Manya apologises to Soundarya.

Tina asks Shalin if there is something brewing between him and Sumbul, to which he replies and says No. Bigg Boss asks Shiv to apologise to Abdu as members feel he was the main reason for his loss.

After this, MC Stan and Sumbul announce the new living arrangements. In a conversation with Sajid, Shiv says that he feels he is being isolated in the house.

Later, MC Stan and Shiv get into a heated argument over Shiv making fun of the rapper. Sajid intervenes and tries to calm them down. The show ends with them making up.