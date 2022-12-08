Bigg Boss 16 Day 68 updates: Sreejita De re-enters as wildcard, Soundarya argues with Tina and Shiv over tofu

New Delhi: It's another day at Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates. The episode starts with Tina and Shalin discussing their issues. Tina breaks down saying if I will not talk to you then who? Bigg Boss addresses the contestants and says that the show is going very boring and I am worried about the show and the audience. He says someone suggested that yoga might help and so let’s meet the girl. And it is none other than Sreejita De! Bigg Boss welcomes her as yoga expert. She calls Nimrit first and says you’re very strong. Then she calls Ankit and says you’re in love now. She then calls Sumbul and asks her to show that she is not spineless.

Sreejita then calls Tina and they get into an argument as they dislike each other. Sreejita tells her that she needs to remove her negativity. Bigg Boss then asks Sreejita if she really wants to go back into house? She says yes, I would want to spread positive energy. Bigg Boss then welcomes Sreejita inside the house. Tina gets upset. She hugs Shalin and then looks into the camera in order to mock Tina.

Shalin discusses about the hug with Tina. Sreejita says to Soundarya and Nimrit that Tina is a gold-digger. Priyanka and Ankit get into an argument and she says that he uses others for his benefit.

Tina and Soundarya get into an argument over Tofu. Soundarya says vegan options can be taken from other person’s room as not everybody is able to take it. Tina breaks down in front of Shalin saying that Soundarya is blaming me for taking her Tofu. Soundarya comes and they get into a heated argument again. Soundarya says she is unnecessarily blaming me. Soundarya says she is doing it to seek attention because Sreejita has come.

Bigg Boss then asks all the housemates to collect ration, however all of them rush into the store and empty the entire ration. Bigg Boss scolds Ankit for the housemates' action and asks them to keep it back.

Shalin tries to sort things out between Tina and Sreejita and introduces them in a fun way. However, Tina, however, is still upset with her. She then says to Sajid that I am feeling very bad here. Sajid says you might have a breakdown.

Soundarya and Ankit discuss about Tofu. Ankit reveals that Shiv wants Tofu for protein intake. Soundarya says but it's my only option. She returns it back to Shiv and says it might be another option for you but it’s the only option for me. Soundarya says I had given in writing about my food preference as Tofu.

Soundarya and Shiv get into a heated argument. Soundarya rants about food and Archana says to her that I will get you Tofu next time.

That’s all for today, stay tuned for more updates!