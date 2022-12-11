Bigg Boss 16, Day 70-71 Updates: Tina comes back in the house and calls Shalin 'fake,' actor is shocked!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16, day 70 was all about fights and misunderstandings between Sreejita- Vikkas, Soundarya- Shalin, Archana- Nimrit. Shalin woke up with swollen eyes and was missing Tina a lot, he tried to go into denial and accept the fact that his one true friend is gone. He even talked to Sreejita and Archana about how he knew she was the one getting eliminated, how she wanted to go and he wanted what will make her happy.

On the other hand, Abdu confesses his love for Nimrit to Shiv. Sajid, MC Stan and Abdu also plan for Nimi's birthday surprise. Sreejita then tells Soundarya how broken was she when got evicted so early. Shalin on the other hand calls Soundarya a 'sadist.'

The new day starts with a healthy and happy session of Zumba as a wake-up call for the housemates by Bigg Boss. Shalin later, tries to talk to Sumbul for saving him in a previous task. Also, he clears the air about Tina not hugging him before she left, says that she had planned all that prior and had told Shalin that she will meet him outside.

Bigg Boss plays gugly and brings back Tina, this time, Shalin presses the buzzer to bring her back and loses the rest of the prize money. The actress comes back with a fierce attitude and hugs Stan, Priyanka but NOT Shalin, he is shocked. Tina starts telling Shalin that she saw and heard all he did and said about her. Tina is not happy with Shalin and his behavior, she has complaints about him for not pressing the buzzer, for playing with her emotions, for using her, for dancing after she went and also, for faking it.

Archana is angry as the prize money has gone to flush now, Sajid is upset that again there are 14 people in the house, is eagerly waiting for the finale.

Sumbul hugs, talks to Tina about how she thought that Shalin was genuine and is not. Shalin on the other hand calls Tina 'cold-blooded.' The actor walks around the house with a shocked reaction on his face, Tina is thrilled to be back with a reality check.

The episode ends on a super-cute note as Sajid, Shiv, Stan, Sumbul wish Nimrit her birthday at midnight. Abdu writes 'Happy B'day Nims' on his bare chest.