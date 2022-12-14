Bigg Boss 16 Day 74 updates: Archana BREAKS DOWN during fight with Priyanka, Sajid and MC Stan call ration task unfair on Abdu

New Delhi: It’s another day at Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates. The day starts with Sajid saying to Nimrit that ‘mandli’ is getting broken. Nimrit, Tina and Nimrit argue over this. Shalin tries to sort things with Tina and says no one else in the house matters for me. He says I have done a lot for you. However, Tina says there is no transparency between us. Archana tells Ankit to ask Priyanka to talk. He ignores her.

Meanwhile, Soundarya, Sumbul and Tina discuss about managing their captaincy and assigning the duties. Archana and Tina get into an argument when the former says she will cook food to be saved from nominations. Archana says Priyanka will accept any deal. Archana and Priyanka’s fight intensifies after which Archana breaks down.

This time also Soundarya presses the buzzer first and gets a special right in the ration task. Bigg Boss makes all the housemates as tourists and asks all of them to loot ration from other room’s thela. Soundarya will take the ration from Captain’s thela while Sumbul and Tina will take from Room of 2.

The task begins and so begins chaos in the house. Bigg Boss asks everyone to keep moving but they stay at the same point. Due to this, Bigg Boss takes their ration from Round 1.

MC Stan says it's unfair since Abdu is not able to pick from thelas. Priyanka says it's not our fault. Sajid and MC Stan don’t participate saying it is unfair for Abdu. Bigg Boss asks Abdu if he is happy? He says yes. Bigg Boss says everyone will take their own ration to their room and that room will use that ration.

Sajid questions Abdu and asks why did you say you enjoyed it? We knew what was happening with you. Sajid gets upset with Abdu regarding this.

Vikkas tells Abdu to follow his heart and not follow others. Priyanka and Shalin say that if MC Stan wanted to help Abdu, he could have participated for him. Priyanka and Archana resolve their issues at the end of the episode. Shalin and Vikkas get into an argument.

That’s all for today, stay tuned for more updates!