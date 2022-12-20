Bigg Boss 16, Day 80 Written Updates: MC Stan nominates Tina Datta directly, rapper threatens Shalin!

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss 16 reality show has been making the right of buzz and more so after its recently announced extension. The threat of eviction makes the housemates claustrophobic with a fiery nomination drill. India's favourite reality show brings Shehensha's durbar which has a grand chandelier looming in the centre of its activity room and unfinished walls at the edges. The wrath of 'Bigg Boss' rains down on captains Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De who are punished for playing with the buzzer with lost immunity against eviction during the nomination drill. Bigg Boss decides to give the extra power to MC Stan - the third chosen captain.

In the episode, we are shown how each contestant must stand behind the wall assigned to them, nominate two contestants, and state their reasons while adding a brick towards the completion of the wall. Those with the most finished-looking wall stand nominated for eviction.

NOMINATION TASK:

Sumbul begins the nomination process by naming Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta. Priyanka nominates Sumbul and Shiv Thackery. Nimrit takes Priyanka's name for eviction and Ankit.

Ankita nominates Nimrit and Shiv. In a surprising move, Saundarya also names Priyanka and Ankit.

Sreejita nominates Vikas in the task and Tina Datta. Archana nominates Ankit and Vikas.

Vikas names Archana and Sreejita in the eviction task. Shalin takes Archana's name in nomination along with Sreejita. Sajid Khan nominates Vikas and Sreejita. Tina takes Archana and Sreejita respectively.

Shiv names Ankit and Vikas in the nominations task.



The third captain of the week, MC Stan gets a special power to directly nominate one housemate for eviction after the nominations task. The rapper shocks everyone by nominating Tina Datta and the reason he cites is that he thinks she went back on her words after vowing to teach Shalin a lesson for betraying her. A disgruntled Tina says that MC Stan wears a mask along with all his jewellery.

The rapper is quick to parry the blow by asserting that it's as expensive as her house. Shalin, who has a soft corner for Tina intervenes in the heated argument, and soon after the rapper and Shalin start trading insults and threats. This isn't their first fight and only time will tell if it's their last.

MC Stan and Shalin's fight takes an ugly turn and even after the nomination task, their verbal spat continues and other inmates try to pacify the two.

