Bigg Boss 16 Day 95 written updates: Bigg Boss suspends ‘Qismat’ task midway as housemates fight with each other

New Delhi: It’s another day at Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates! Tension between Archana and Stan continues and he says I want to leave the house. He also says that he can leave by slapping Archana when Sajid provokes him. Archana says to Soundarya that I was never like this before and cries. Shalin says to Tina that we have always maintained our boundaries. Bigg Boss then announces the ration task for this week, ‘BB Fair’. He also teases Priyanka saying that the task will be fair.

For the first round, ‘Bigg Boss’ announces that one contestant from every room must burst the balloons to reveal a letter that mentions ‘Ab aapki baari’. Whoever gets the above-mentioned letter, gets the chance to choose a mystery door out of the three doors that are set up. Out of the three doors, one has the required amount of ration, another has soft drink cans and the other one is empty. The first round was played by Sreejita as she gets the letter, but she chooses an empty door. Other contestants then take ration from the remaining doors. Tina also goes through the empty door in next time.

MC Stan then goes next and he gets soft drink. In the next game which is car racing, Sumbul wins and she also gets soft drink. Housemates then get into an argument over cold drinks.

Bigg Boss then ends the task saying it’s a very boring fair. He especially talks about MC Stan, Archana and Tina who just want to talk in confession room. He then says that you have to bear in the ration you already have for this week.

Abdu tries to distribute the ration but there’s chaos all over. Meanwhile, tension between Stan and Archana about yesterday’s fight continues. Shalin, Tina and Priyanka get into an argument when he says I don’t do things for footage.

Tina steals chocolates from garden area but Bigg Boss sees and asks her to keep it back. She gets embarrassed. Abdu and Shiv then have fun in the bath tub. Shalin makes fun of Tina for stealing ration. Tina and Shalin later get into an argument when she says he makes her cry. He tries to resolve things and says I value our friendship.

That’s all for today, stay tuned for more updates!