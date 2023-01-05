Bigg Boss 16 Day 96 written updates: Housemates lose ration again as Tina, Shalin and Archana refuse to give up their boxes in the task

New Delhi: It’s another day at Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates! The episode begins with Archana getting into an argument with Tina over using her iron. Tina ignores her and says talk to my hand.

Bigg Boss then asks everyone to assemble in the living area. Considering that the housemates barely earned any ration in the last episode, ‘Bigg Boss’ offers a golden opportunity to the nominated contestants to mark themselves safe from eviction as well as collect ration for themselves. Continuing the week of luck, the chances of saving oneself from eviction at the cost of ration are in the hands of other nominated contestants in tonight’s task.

For this ration revival and immunity from eviction task, ‘Bigg Boss’ summons the nominated contestants - Tina, Shalin, Sumbul, Archana, Sreejita, Sajid, and Soundarya Sharma in the activity area. There are seven boxes with keys in front of the contestants and each box has a nameplate of the fellow nominated member in it. As the buzzer sounds, a contestant must throw his/her box inside the nomination pit placed in the activity area to keep the contestant whose name is inside the box nominated. In exchange, that contestant receives a personal basket full of ration from the master of the house.

Tina and Shalin get each other’s boxes while Archana gets Sajid’s box. Sumbul gets Archana’s box but she asks her to sacrifice it for ration. Everyone gives up their boxes, except Tina, Shalin and Archana. During this task, a huge spat erupts between them as they refuse to throw their boxes in the final round resulting in the countermanding of the task. As punishment, ‘Bigg Boss’ asks housemates to hand over all the ration present in the house to him. Due to this, all the nominated contestants still remain nominated.

Shalin blames Archana for all this, however, a huge argument erupts between Priyanka and Shalin when she accuses him of being selfish and insecure. Shalin also starts shouting at Priyanka and says its Archana’s fault. The house goes into total chaos. Bigg Boss talks to Priyanka about the task and says Archana was not even trying to save herself so she can’t be blamed.

Meanwhile, Sumbul starts ranting and says I will cook boiled water for soup and ice for starters. Bigg Boss then gives them bananas for dinner. Sajid gives life lessons to Abdu. Archana says I always remember people who help me as she goes to sleep.

