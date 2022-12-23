topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16 episode preview: Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh bring madness into the house, fake friendships of housemates to be unveiled!

The ‘vaar’ kicks off with fun banter between the stars of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Ved’ Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh along with megastar Salman Khan. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 03:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The much-awaited ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is here and with it, some new issues are unearthed by the Dabangg host of the show, Salman Khan.
  • The adorable couple, who have an entertaining presence on social media, are tested for compatibility by Salman. Will the ‘Ved’ duo pass with flying colours? Find out in tonight’s episode.

Bigg Boss 16 episode preview: Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh bring madness into the house, fake friendships of housemates to be unveiled!

New Delhi: The much-awaited ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is here and with it, some new issues are unearthed by the Dabangg host of the show, Salman Khan. The ‘vaar’ kicks off with fun banter between the stars of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Ved’ Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh along with megastar Salman Khan. The adorable couple, who have an entertaining presence on social media, are tested for compatibility by Salman.  Will the ‘Ved’ duo pass with flying colours? Find out in tonight’s episode. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As tradition goes, every weekend comes with a quota of reality checks and truth bombs from the host Salman Khan. In tonight’s episode, Salman probes housemates MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot about their fight that took place post the nominations this week. The host reprimands them for the kind of language that they used during the fight and asked if they would use the same at home with their family. He warns them that such behavior will not earn them any support from their fans, on the contrary, it will hamper their image in the public domain. The host also plays a game of ‘scripted and non-scripted which brings out the real and fake friendships of the house. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While the drama is at its peak, the stars of ‘Ved’ bring some much-needed cheer to the house as they introduce a game through which the housemates must label each other as ‘pagal’ citing a reason. This brings underlying tensions among the housemates to the surface. It will be exciting to watch who wins the title of the ultimate ‘pagal’ in the house. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Keep watching the excitement and drama in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, and Make-up Partner MyGlamm every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

