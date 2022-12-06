topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16 Episode Update: Sumbul Touqeer SHOCKS inmates, nominates Shalin Bhanot for eviction

Bigg Boss 16 News: For this week, Sumbul was given the power to nominate someone by Ankit Gupta. She chose to seek revenge from Shalin as he had nominated her last week.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 04:33 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: In the nomination special episode of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', Sumbul Touqeer, who once considered Shalin Bhanot as a good friend, will be seen shocking everyone by nominating him. In the recent promo shared by the channel on Colors on Instagram, Sumbul and Shalin talk about their friendship during the nomination task.

Shalin is heard saying: "Kisi ko dost maana tha pahele din."

Then Sumbul is seen taking Shalin's name because she says "he lives in the past. Kisi ko neecha dikhaoge jab uska time aayega toh woh bhi neecha dikhayegi."

For this week, Sumbul was given the power to nominate someone by Ankit Gupta. She chose to seek revenge from Shalin as he had nominted her last week.

Archana Gautam too is seen taking Tina Datta's name for nomination and is heard saying: "Fake pyaar bolo uske behalf par woh strong banna chahati hai."

 

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 Nomination SpecialSumbul TouqeerShalin BhanotBigg Boss 16 newsSalman Khan

