Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta bags south blockbuster, set to make her Telugu movie debut!

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Television's famous face Tina Datta has reportedly got her kitty full with offers already and will be seen in a big-budget South film.

Jan 24, 2023

New Delhi: Actress Tina Datta has been making a lot of noise in the reality show Bigg Boss season 16 and manages to remain in the headlines. She rose to fame with the daily soap Uttaran which was a blockbuster hit and later featured in several TV shows. Currently, reports suggesting that Tina Datta has been roped in to play the lead role in Colors’ show Durga Aur Charu has been doing the rounds. Also, adding to it, now there is a strong buzz that she has bagged an interesting project in her kitty.

It has been learnt that Tina has been roped in for an upcoming south blockbuster and this will mark her Telugu debut. The actress has fine features and expressive eyes, and that made her best suited for this project. The film is untitled and revolves around a couple who come from opposite family backgrounds, while Tina will be an obedient daughter of a rich politician, who will fall far for a boy who works for her father, followed by heated drama ahead, as per sources.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tina has been an absolute stunner in Bigg Boss, from her stylish looks to her fashion sense, she has raised the fashion element in the show. Her bold stand, comebacks, witty humour and charming appearance have made her the talk of the town.

It will be interesting to see her return to the fiction zone after reality show Bigg Boss 16.

