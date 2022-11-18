Bigg Boss 16: Fans call Tina Datta 'Mastermind' of this season; applaud her game during captaincy task

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 16 has been topping the headlines since the premiere episode and after yesterday’s fight between Shalin, MC Stan and Shiv; there is a lot of heat revolving around the show. But apart from this, Tina Datta’s game move during the captaincy task has become the talk of the town and became a takeaway of the episode.

Tina very boldly made an alliance with Sajid and the gang for getting into the race for the captaincy in the next slot. Tina made sure everything happened her way and won the trust of all others from Sajid’s troop. Her opinions were bang on and her stern stands made it appealing to the viewers.

Fans of Bigg Boss have always been the best critics as they observe the game from all perspectives and make their neutral commentary. After the episode, there has been a flash of tweets applauding Tina’s game move during that task and calling her the ‘Mastermind’.

The way #TinaDatta puts her point in task is breathtaking. She is so clear with her thoughts and all the qualities she gave to Ankit is hundred percent correct . Ankit is the real chamcha of Priyanka.

And yes thanks for compliment Ankit ,Tina is the MasterMind of the House.#BB16 — (@IamTinaDattaOFC) November 11, 2022

The mastermind of season 16 is #TinaDatta — sirf pyar Tina Datta (@pyarhepyar) November 17, 2022

Tina smartly wanted to gain the loyalty from others since it is a game of numbers...



She revealed the tasks given the contestants so brilliantly that no one had a small doubt about her.



Asli Mastermind Tina Datta#TinaDatta #BBQueenTina #TribeTina #BB16 @OrmaxMedia @BiggBoss — (@Tina_officialFc) November 17, 2022

What is Tina playing today, thoroughly enjoyed.#TinaDatta is running today's show. The girl has guts.

Tinzii is on fire proud of you tina #BBQueenTina

Centre of attention

Chhota packet bada dhamaka

Real mastermind #BiggBoss16 — Skybags (@Skybags4) November 17, 2022

They’ve also appreciated her bold and gutsy stand. This is not the first time where Tina has been called the Mastermind, on a series of incidents in the house, she has earned this credit to her. Looking at the social media, here’s what Twitteraties have to say for Tina…