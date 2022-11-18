topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16: Fans call Tina Datta 'Mastermind' of this season; applaud her game during captaincy task

Tina very boldly made an alliance with Sajid and the gang for getting into the race for captaincy in the next slot. Tina made sure everything happened her way and won the trust of all others from Sajid’s troop.

Nov 18, 2022
  • Bigg Boss season 16 has been topping the headlines since the premier episode and after yesterday’s fight between Shalin, MC Stan and Shiv; there is a lot of heat revolving around the show.
  • But apart from this, Tina Datta’s game move during the captaincy task has become the talk of the town and became a take away of the episode.

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 16 has been topping the headlines since the premiere episode and after yesterday’s fight between Shalin, MC Stan and Shiv; there is a lot of heat revolving around the show. But apart from this, Tina Datta’s game move during the captaincy task has become the talk of the town and became a takeaway of the episode. 

Tina very boldly made an alliance with Sajid and the gang for getting into the race for the captaincy in the next slot. Tina made sure everything happened her way and won the trust of all others from Sajid’s troop. Her opinions were bang on and her stern stands made it appealing to the viewers.

Fans of Bigg Boss have always been the best critics as they observe the game from all perspectives and make their neutral commentary. After the episode, there has been a flash of tweets applauding Tina’s game move during that task and calling her the ‘Mastermind’.

 

 

 

 

They’ve also appreciated her bold and gutsy stand. This is not the first time where Tina has been called the Mastermind, on a series of incidents in the house, she has earned this credit to her. Looking at the social media, here’s what Twitteraties have to say for Tina…

