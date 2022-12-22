Bigg Boss 16: Fans get angry with Sajid Khan for mocking Sumbul Touqeer's father, Kamya Punjabi slams for THIS reason!

New Delhi: While filmmaker Sajid Khan is often guiding contestants in the Bigg Boss’ house with his words of wisdom, he seems to have gone too far this time with actress Sumbul Touqeer. In a task in yesterday’s episode, Sumbul received a letter from her father. The task was to not react to the letter being read out, and she did that to the best of her abilities. However, Sajid seemed to be in a mood to correct her and started to point out where she went wrong.

We also saw Sajid making fun of her father’s letter and mocking the parent. The actress’s fans also seem to be shocked at this and Twitter is rife with posts about the same. Actress Kamya Panjabi wrote, “Well I don’t think #Sumbul ne react kiya, and now Sajid is doing the same thing he did with #Abdu n #Nimrit (sic).”

Well I don’t think #Sumbul ne react kiya, and now Sajid is doing the same thing he did with #Abdu n #Nimrit #BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 21, 2022

For the uninitiated, Sajid was pulled up by Salman Khan a week back when he had tried to ‘guide’ Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Ahluwalia, forcing them to clear their equation. Well, seems like Sajid needs to find another hobby in the Bigg Boss house because this doesn’t seem to be cutting it for him.

