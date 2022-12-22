topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Fans get angry with Sajid Khan for mocking Sumbul Touqeer's father, Kamya Punjabi slams for THIS reason!

Bigg Boss 16 News: For the uninitiated, Sajid was pulled up by Salman Khan a week back when he had tried to ‘guide’ Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Ahluwalia, forcing them to clear their equation. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 04:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Fans get angry with Sajid Khan for mocking Sumbul Touqeer's father, Kamya Punjabi slams for THIS reason!

New Delhi: While filmmaker Sajid Khan is often guiding contestants in the Bigg Boss’ house with his words of wisdom, he seems to have gone too far this time with actress Sumbul Touqeer. In a task in yesterday’s episode, Sumbul received a letter from her father. The task was to not react to the letter being read out, and she did that to the best of her abilities. However, Sajid seemed to be in a mood to correct her and started to point out where she went wrong. 

We also saw Sajid making fun of her father’s letter and mocking the parent. The actress’s fans also seem to be shocked at this and Twitter is rife with posts about the same. Actress Kamya Panjabi wrote, “Well I don’t think #Sumbul ne react kiya, and now Sajid is doing the same thing he did with #Abdu n #Nimrit (sic).” 

For the uninitiated, Sajid was pulled up by Salman Khan a week back when he had tried to ‘guide’ Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Ahluwalia, forcing them to clear their equation. Well, seems like Sajid needs to find another hobby in the Bigg Boss house because this doesn’t seem to be cutting it for him.

Keep watching the excitement and drama in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, and Make-up Partner MyGlamm every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Sajid KhanSumbul TouqeerSumbul Touqeer's fatherKamya PunjabiBB16Salman Khan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith