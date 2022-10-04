Bigg Boss 16: Fans trend MC Stan after his fight with Gautam Vig, netizens call latter 'sasta Hrithik'

New Delhi: Just two episodes and Bigg Boss 16 is already trending. The show is making ample headlines for some good and some bad reasons. Contestants this time are a little above the head on their anger and it has come out in just 48 hours of the game.

BB 16 and hashtags related to it keep trending on Twitter since the premiere. Rapper MC Stan is among the first names to spark a trend on social media, after his fight with Gautam Vig which was completely unwanted according to the fans.

During the second episode of BB 16, an unexpected and unwanted fight broke out between actor Gautam Vig and rapper MC Stan. It started when Gautam came from nowhere and asked Stan to do his duty and the rapper said that he would do it later, he was just kidding but Gautam couldn't take it and lost his cool.

Post this, the entire house came in support of Stan and criticised Gautam's behaviour. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is the first caption of the house, also supported Stan saying he was not wrong at his place.

Even Sajid Khan spoke with Gautam and calmly explained to him how MC Stan wasn't picking a fight with him and that he is a 'harmless' boy.

Later, the two hugged it out as the housemates resolve their issue by easing the situation.

As the fight was picked up, netizens started trending MC Stan on social media as they were all in his support. Many fans even called Gautam Vig 'sasta Hrithik.'

#MCSTAN killed that “attitude” of sasta Hrithik in today’s episode #biggboss16 — Sara (@sara_mehwish) October 3, 2022

One of the social media user took to Twitter and wrote, "Ladne ki kya jarurat thi Gareebon ke #HrithikhRoshan #GautamVig ko? Naam se bula leta #MCStan Naam hi kafi hai ‍#SajidKhan ko @BiggBoss ki jarurat hai aur #BiggBoss ko Sajid Khan ki. Aisi controversy aur kahan."

Ladne ki kya jarurat thi Gareebon ke #HrithikhRoshan #GautamVig ko?!

Naam se bula leta #MCStan

Naam hi kafi hai #SajidKhan ko @BiggBoss ki jarurat hai aur #BiggBoss ko Sajid Khan ki

Aisi controversy aur kahan.. https://t.co/0WdHVLR7Th October 2, 2022

Another one commented, "Rip who support duplicate Hrithik Roshan #MCSTAN."

The hashtag #MCStan topped Twitter trends. It shows the unmeasurable popularity of the rapper and how loyal his fans are.

Besides Gautam Vig and MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori are also locked in the 'Bigg Boss' house

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on the channel whereas, on weekends, Salman Khan will be hosting the show from 9:30 pm.