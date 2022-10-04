NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Fans trend MC Stan after his fight with Gautam Vig, netizens call latter 'sasta Hrithik'

Rapper MC Stan is among the first names to spark a trend on social media, after his fight with Gautam Vig which was completely unwanted according to the fans.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 09:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Just two episodes and Bigg Boss 16 is already trending. The show is making ample headlines for some good and some bad reasons.
  • Contestants this time are a little above the head on their anger and it has come out in just 48 hours of the game.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Fans trend MC Stan after his fight with Gautam Vig, netizens call latter 'sasta Hrithik'

New Delhi: Just two episodes and Bigg Boss 16 is already trending. The show is making ample headlines for some good and some bad reasons. Contestants this time are a little above the head on their anger and it has come out in just 48 hours of the game.

BB 16 and hashtags related to it keep trending on Twitter since the premiere. Rapper MC Stan is among the first names to spark a trend on social media, after his fight with Gautam Vig which was completely unwanted according to the fans.

During the second episode of BB 16, an unexpected and unwanted fight broke out between actor Gautam Vig and rapper MC Stan. It started when Gautam came from nowhere and asked Stan to do his duty and the rapper said that he would do it later, he was just kidding but Gautam couldn't take it and lost his cool.

Post this, the entire house came in support of Stan and criticised Gautam's behaviour. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is the first caption of the house, also supported Stan saying he was not wrong at his place.

Even Sajid Khan spoke with Gautam and calmly explained to him how MC Stan wasn't picking a fight with him and that he is a 'harmless' boy.

Later, the two hugged it out as the housemates resolve their issue by easing the situation.

As the fight was picked up, netizens started trending MC Stan on social media as they were all in his support. Many fans even called Gautam Vig 'sasta Hrithik.'

 

One of the social media user took to Twitter and wrote, "Ladne ki kya jarurat thi Gareebon ke #HrithikhRoshan #GautamVig ko? Naam se bula leta #MCStan Naam hi kafi hai ‍#SajidKhan ko @BiggBoss ki jarurat hai aur #BiggBoss ko Sajid Khan ki. Aisi controversy aur kahan."

 

Another one commented, "Rip who support duplicate Hrithik Roshan #MCSTAN."

 

The hashtag #MCStan topped Twitter trends. It shows the unmeasurable popularity of the rapper and how loyal his fans are.

Besides Gautam Vig and MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori are also locked in the 'Bigg Boss' house

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on the channel whereas, on weekends, Salman Khan will be hosting the show from 9:30 pm.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 fightsGautam Vigmc stanMC Stan Gautam Vig fight

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib
DNA Video
DNA: Fake bomb rumor creates in four countries
DNA Video
DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Godse be honored by insulting Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 03, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet