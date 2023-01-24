Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan To Host 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon And Others To Join In The Fun!

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 16' is one of the top shows running in India today. It has a fan following in millions and has been considered as one of the most successful seasons till now. The host of the show Salman Khan is the best in what he does undoubtedly but for this weekend, fans will have to miss him as Farah Khan will take over this week.

Filmmaker Farah Khan is all set to step into Salman Khan's shoes and host the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 16.' As the show got extended, Salman already had his plates full post mid-January, so in his absence, Farah Khan will be seen hosting the forthcoming episodes of the show.

Don't be sad already, as Salman Khan has agreed to host the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 16.' Not just that, but the actor has stated that if his calendar allows then he might even come and host a few episodes of the ongoing season.

For the unversed, Farah Khan had earlier graced 'Bigg Boss 16' as a family member to support and motivate her brother Sajid Khan.

Along with this, the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode will see special guests gracing the show this time. Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh will make a grand appearance this weekend with the gharwalas.

'Bigg Boss 16' commenced in October, with rising TRP's the controversial reality show got a month's extension and will have its finale on February 12.

Contestants who are still in the house currently include Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot.