Bigg Boss 16 Feb 7 updates: Krushna Abhishek as Nakli Jaggu Dada Leaves Housemates in Splits

NEW DELHI: In today's episode, the contestants woke up and notice a car parked in the garden area. Popular actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek enters the house and starts dancing with all the contestants on the 'Let's Nacho' song. The comedian actor appears in her 'Pushpa' avatar.

Krushan makes fun of Shalin Bhanot saying how he has been overacting throughout the show. Shalin receives his share of the roast for overacting and for being an 'ameer-gareeb insaan'.

He heaps praised on rapped MC Stan and asks him to perform a wrap. After that, he cracks a few jokes on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Priyanka is asked her opinion on global warming hinting at her habit of voicing her thoughts on matters that don't concern her. Pushpa also pokes fun at MC Stan's flood and fireproof dreadlocks.

He also cracks a few jokes with Bigg Boss. He goes on to propose he Bigg Boss and tells him that he wants to marry him. Until now we've seen Archana Gautam flirt with 'Bigg Boss 16', the guest of the house, Pushpa takes matters to the next level by inviting him for a suhaagraat.

Krushna goes down to Archana's feet and keeps saying sorry. According to him, Archana pretends to be sorry whenever someone from outside comes to the house. Pushpa (Krushna) puts tissues in her ears and admits that she's a fan of Archana's shattered voice.

MC Stan shows Pushpa ji his abs after which the latter takes a marker and draws proper abs on his stomach. Krushna leaves the housemates in splits with her fabulous comic timing.

The housemates laugh at Shiv Thakare's expenses when Pushpa points out that he's the leader of mandali, which is nowhere to be seen.

#babykhanna brings the buzzer back to the house and plays a tricky game with the contestants.

Soon after, Krushna re-enters the house as Jackie Shroff in the veteran actor's signature swag along with Subuhi Joshi from 'Bigg Buzz'.

Archana gets a rose from Jackie (Krushna) and she blushes until he reveals that he's selling it to her for Rs 30. When Subuhi Joshi states that she will make them play a game, Jackie (Krushna) ridicules her for thinking that she can make the housemates, who have contested against 'Bigg Boss' play a game.

Nakli Jaggu dada aka Krushna reveals that MC Stan has gained total 7 million followers on social media. This leaves MC Stan amazed.



Priyanka and Shalin recreate the epic Tina and Shalin's dance moment. While both were performing, Shiv makes fun of the situation and tells them to perform exactly as it happened. Shiv then tries to show the dance moves with MC Stan.

