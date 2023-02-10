Bigg Boss 16, Finale Week Updates: Shiv, Archana, MC Stan Take a Trip Down the Memory Lane

New Delhi: With only four days left for the grand finale, COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' celebrates the top five contestants of its game-changing edition tonight. After four months of drama, fights, ration tasks, nomination drills, vaars, and a race for captaincy, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam made it as finalists.

As housemates who survived the game of the master of the house until now, they deserve to be celebrated. Keeping that in mind, 'Bigg Boss' summarises the inspiring journey of all the finalists before a crowd of fans cheers for them. Last night, the blockbuster journey of Priyanka and Shalin was shown and today, Shiv, Stan and Archana get the nostalgic hit.

Shiv Thakare is told that this season is historic and he's the example of why it is so. He's the only one to be crowned as the finalist of two editions of the show. No one could beat him at tasks. An overwhelmed Shiv bows down to the show and the viewers.

After MC Stan is shown his journey, 'Bigg Boss' lets him know that he's the star of not just P-town, but the entire country, that's echoing his lingo. The rapper admits that living in the house has been tough, but his rawas experiences on the show are takeaways that he will cherish forever.

'Bigg Boss' goes on to talk about Archana Gautam, who is the ultimate entertainer of the season. She picked the right muddas and is the kitchen queen of the house. The master of the house celebrates her as one of the strongest contestants of this season. Stay tuned to the show for the memorable moments of your favourite contestants on the show.

