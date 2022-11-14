Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan, Rajiv Adatia among others support Priyanka as MC Stan crosses the line

New Delhi: While provoking and picking up fights on petty issues is quite common in the Bigg Boss house, sometimes, contestants can go the extra mile to demean their counterparts. In the last episode, rapper MC Stan’s behavior towards co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary received a lot of flak from the audience. Read on to know what exactly happened.

MC Stan, who belongs to the infamous ‘bully gang’ of Bigg Boss 16, was seen passing continuous derogatory comments towards Priyanka. While the Udariyaan actress quite frequently uses the word ‘chal’ (meaning, get going), the Pune-based rapper was seen deliberately misinterpreting the word and passing nasty comments as a response. The rapper later even discussed how he dissed Choudhary in front of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Tina Datta, and the duo laughed.

Reacting to the situation, Gauahar Khan tweeted, ‘Bacche kaise paida honge, gande chale karne ke liye bula rahi …… sooooooooooo low in language. Sad! Even women ok with hearing this from a man about another woman! Sad!’.

The incident shocked former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia. He wrote, ‘Mc stan “Chal” in Bb means to get lost! It doesn’t mean please come with me I want you!!! You know the difference also you are trying to highlight that in a bad way! EXTREMELY wrong!! You cant talk to a woman like that! Period!!’ He further wrote, ‘What disturbs me the most is Tina, Abdu and Nimirt were sitting there and said NOTHING!!! Tina doesn’t say u stick up for women next time, please!! It’s a joke what u say!!! Shameful!!!’

Interestingly, a few days back MC Stan was seen venting out to Priyanka about how he wants to go back home, and that his ‘group’ wouldn’t understand him and his feelings. His behavior in the last few episodes left the audience shocked as they thought he’d rather be grateful to Priyanka for being there for him.