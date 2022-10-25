Bigg Boss 16: Gautam discusses about Soundarya with Shalin in the new promo-Watch

Mumbai: After a tumultuous `Weekend Ka Vaar` as filmmaker Karan Johar announced that Soundarya Sharma said that Shalin Bhanot touched her "inappropriately", housemate Gautam Vig and Shalin in the upcoming episode will be seen discussing the dentist-actress.

A promo shared by the channel Colors showed Shalin and Gautam discussing Soundarya. The caption mentioned on Instagram: "Soundarya ko lekar Shalin ne di Gautam ko seekh. Kya isse khada hoga naya mudda ya hogi baat shaant?" Here is the promo which was shared by the channel:

Shalin asked Gautam: "Do you love her?" To which Gautam said: "In a process. Paheli cheez ki she took my stand regardless of everything." Suddenly, Shalin says: " Agar main hota to main bolunga god bless America tu bhaar main jaa" Gautam said that he knows his feelings and can see Soundarya`s romance for him blooming too.

Shalin then replies in Hindi: "The gravity of it for her and you are very different. Isse zyada aage badhna nai. Isme asli aur nakli dikh gaya."