Bigg Boss 16: Housemates disclose their 'targets' in the house!

However, he will be seen motivating and appreciating Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her mental health progress and fighting in the toughest of situations in the house.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 04:22 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16' will be seen reprimanding Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for showcasing her double standards in the house and picking up sides as per her own convenience.

However, he will be seen motivating and appreciating Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her mental health progress and fighting in the toughest of situations in the house.

Later, the host in his innate style gives a fun task called 'Target Game' wherein the contestants have to splash water on the face of inmates they see as or wish to target in the upcoming weeks. All this will be followed by an intense elimination that leaves everyone in a state of shock.

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan will be seen having a candid conversation Abdu Rozik and giving him some advice.

Abdu confesses that he has some feelings for Nimrit but is not able to understand what it really is. Sajid explains to Abdu to not overthink the same as this would only spoil the present and there's no future whatsoever.

