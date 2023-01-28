'Bigg Boss 16' is revolving around Priyanka Chahar Choudhary since day one, says Archana Gautam

New Delhi: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 was hosted by Director Farah Khan. She replaced fans' favorite host Salman Khan because the actor has other work commitments to fulfill. The new host Farah Khan is a well-known Bigg Boss fan. She made contestants play several games and one of the game that stood out was the 'game of cards'. The rules were simple, If the cards were real, contestants were asked to place each other in the title according to the description and name who is Ace, King, Queen, and Joker.

According to the description, the Queen is someone around whom the house revolves. The conversation is about her all the time. The housemates choose Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the Queen through the majority. According to Archana Gautam, Priyanka was the true winner of the Queen title. Archana said, "Pehle din se hi Priyanka chahe kuch kare ya naa kare, uske ird-gird hi cheeze chlti rehti hai, log chlte rehte hai" (If Priyanka does something in the house or do nothing at all, The house revolves around her since day one)

Priyanka is absolutely running the game and viewers can see that clearly. She is the one women army who takes Mandali heads-on and fans like to call her 'Sherni' (Lioness) Priyanka is a fierce and confident individual just like a Queen. She has a powerful personality and plays the game on her terms. The actress has not been part of any group and chooses her friendship organically. She has shown a journey in the show and fans love her for being original.