Bigg Boss 16: Manya gets flak on social media after she asks Abdu to throw shoes at Priyanka

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Manya Singh got into an ugly fight with housemate Priyanka Choudhary in a recent episode after which the former beauty queen asked the show's cutest contestant Abdu Rozik to throw shoes at the TV actress.

The fight began after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia tried to prank Priyanka and Archana at midnight which did not go down well with the two.

While Priyanka and Archana questioned Nimrit, Manya joined them and said "Tumhare baap ka nahi hai yeh."

Priyanka and Archana were sleeping but chugli gang were disturbing their sleep , so Priyanka first came and said in decent way but they still continued that . #PriyankaChaharChoudhary • #ArchanaGuatam pic.twitter.com/9fZAONuFNx October 21, 2022

Who you think is right in this fight between #PriyankaChaharChoudhary Vs #ManyaSingh



RETWEET FOR PRIYANKA

LIKE FOR MANYA#BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/EnkbXF1OcR — The Khabri (@Thekhabrri) October 20, 2022

It is not clear why Manya made such a comment. Social media users expressed their anger at Manya's choice of words.

In another incident, Manya also asked Abdu Rozik to throw shoes on Priyanka but he decided not to.