Bigg Boss 16: Manya gets flak on social media after she asks Abdu to throw shoes at Priyanka

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 09:34 AM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Manya Singh got into an ugly fight with housemate Priyanka Choudhary in a recent episode after which the former beauty queen asked the show's cutest contestant Abdu Rozik to throw shoes at the TV actress.

It is not clear why Manya made such a comment. Social media users expressed their anger at Manya's choice of words.

In another incident, Manya also asked Abdu Rozik to throw shoes on Priyanka but he decided not to.

