topStoriesenglish2568777
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan in Tears After Shalin Bhanot says Shiv Thakare Deserves to win More

Bigg Boss 16 News Update: Stan tells Nimrit and Shiv that Shalin had once told him that 'Shiv deserved to win more than him'.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 02:21 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan in Tears After Shalin Bhanot says Shiv Thakare Deserves to win More

Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', rapper MC Stan will be seen breaking into tears after co-contestant Shalin Bhanot says Shiv Thakare deserves to win more than him.

A promo shows that the rapper got teary-eyed after a conversation Shalin mentioned to Stan that Shiv Thakare deserved to win slightly more than him. Stan did not like the comment and cried a day later talking about it. He felt bad about what Shalin said.

A banter-filled conversation took place between Stan and Shalin where Stan says how everyone makes fun of his expensive shoes, his diamonds as if they aren't rich at all.

After the torture task, Shalin comes to Shiv, Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer to sit with them saying that it was just a task and they are his friends.

Stan and Nimrit taunt him, but later Stan tells Nimrit and Shiv that Shalin had once told him that 'Shiv deserved to win more than him'.

Stan shared that these words have been etched on his mind.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group