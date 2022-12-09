Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan walks out of show voluntrily, Tina Datta weeps bitterly

NEW DELHI: 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant MC Stan appears to be the latest contestant to get evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. A new Weekend Ka Vaar promo released by the makers shows that Stan walks out of the show voluntarily. The rapper is among the four contestants nominated for the evictions this week.

The promo shows Salman Khan taking on rapper MC Stan for his performance in the show. Salman reminds MC Stan about how he entered the show with excitement and enthusiasm to play, whereas now the contestant voluntarily wants to leave. He tells the superstar, "Mera Mann nahi lag raha sir." The other housemates try to make him understand to stay back in the show saying "Aise thori na chalega."

Salman, who is seen visibly annoyed with Stan's decision to quit the show, is heard saying, "Kis mindset ke saath aaya tha tu yaha Stan. Tere bahar bahut saare fan hain, wo bolenge yar ye konsa hamara hero. Quitter bolenge tere ko acha lagega kya?" The actor tries to persuade him to not leave the show, but at the end gives up, and let Stan stand with his decision.

At the end, Salman Khan is seen asking Bigg Boss to open the gates of the house for MC Stan's exit from the show.

The official Instagram handle of ColorsTV shared the promo and captioned the post stating, "Kya hai yeh koi nayi trick, ya sach mein kar rahe hai MC Stan iss show ko quit?" The comments section is filled with MC Stan's fans asking him to not quit the show.

Tina Datta, who was among the nominated contestant, will suffer another breakdown and gets called by Salman Khan in the confession room.

Also, Shehnaaz Gill will be appearing as a guest on Weekend Ka Vaar and will bring in some fun element while interacting with Salman Khan on the stage.