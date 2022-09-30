Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui to Nimrit Kaur, here's the complete list of contestants entering the house this year!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss is back with a bang! The show is to premiere on October 1st and fans cannot keep calm. This time, there are no rules and that is the biggest rule! This season, as the promos are showing, even Bigg Boss himself will participate and make the competition a little more fun.

Many known faces of the industry are set to go in the BB house tomorrow and we have the list of confirmed as well as potential contestants for this year.

Confirmed contestants:

1. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

2. Sumbul Touqueer

3. Soundarya Sharma

4. Gori Nagori

5. Tina Dutta

6. Sreejita De

7. Chandni Sharma

8. Gautam Vig

9. Shalin Bhanot

10. Abdu Rozik

Might join-in:

1. Farmani Naaz

2. Munawar Faruqui

3. Twinkle Kapoor

4. Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu)

5. Ankita Lokhande

6. Vivian Dsena

7. Kanika Mann

8. Shivin Narang

9. Mc. Stan

'Bigg Boss 16' will be on your TV from Monday-Friday at 10 pm. It will be airing on the weekends at 9.30 pm. Since the show streams earlier, you can catch it online at 9.30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.

'Bigg Boss 16' will air on Colors TV every night at 10, 9:30 at weekends. It will be streaming on OTT giant Voot as well.

Bigg Boss 16 is set to premiere on October 1, 2022, on Colors TV.