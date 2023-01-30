topStoriesenglish2567230
Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Loses her Cool and Screams Hysterically, Wants to 'Smack' Archana Gautam

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 12:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen losing her cool at Archana Gautam.

The voice of Bigg Boss will give the other five contestants another chance to win Nimrit's Ticket To Finale. After the task, Archana and Nimrit get into a serious verbal fight.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As Archana provokes Nimrit, the 'Choti Sardarni' actress will be seen screaming as she warns to "smack" Archana.

Nimrit mocks Archana's demeanour and says: "Pagal ladki...arrey apni harkat dekh, apni language dekh, apni zabaan dekh (mad girl...watch your behaviour and language)."

Nimrit calls Archaan a 'ridiculous woman' and says: "I will smack her face, bloody pagal."

The two have been quarrelling since the last episode. The two first got into a fight in the morning.

The controversial show's finale is just two weeks away. It is scheduled to be held on February 12.

